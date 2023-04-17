Blackpink’s agency releases statements on dating rumours surrounding Rosé

They are now the first-ever K-pop group to headline the popular music festival

K-pop band Blackpink’s company YG Entertainment has given a statement on the rumours circling band member Rosé. The rumours claimed that the singer is dating Korean actor Kang Dong Won.

The agency cautiously gave their response, saying: “It’s difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life.”

The rumours began after the pair were spotted in pictures of a social gathering which were posted by Riccardo Tisci, the creative head at the brand Burberry. They were also labelmates at YG Entertainment up until last year before the actor left the company in December.

Although neither Rosé nor Dong Won have personally responded to the rumours, the former is busy with Blackpink’s historical performance at Coachella.

They are now the first-ever K-pop group to headline the popular music festival. They performed several group and solo songs, which were hugely successful with their fans as they began to trend on social media following the performances.