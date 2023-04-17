 
WATCH: Aisam-ul-Haq sings nursery rhyme to baby boy

By
SDSports Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his wife. — Instagram/@aisamqureshi
Pakistan ace tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video with his son — Zohaan-ul-Haq — leaving his fans gushing over the father-son duo.

In the video, Asiam is sitting with his son who is sitting in a baby stroller at the Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany.

While Asiam can be seen smiling and entertaining his son, Zohaan is facing away from the camera.

Aisam captioned the video: “Finding ways to entertain my [baby] during our long stopover at frankfurt airport.”

In the video, the tennis star is sitting across his adorable toddler, who can be heard giggling as he sings him a nursery rhyme.

Wearing a white and blue baseball hat and a black outfit with white trainers, Aisam sings the popular nursery rhyme The Wheels on The Bus Go Round and Round.

Smiling brightly at his baby boy who is wearing a blue baby suit, the ace tennis player sings Mama on the Bus goes shhh shhh shhh!

Even though Zohan’s face in the video is not visible, he can be heard cooing and laughing adorably in response to his father’s singing.

Aisam has also tagged his wife Sana Aisam in the video.

The 43-year-old tennis star, who turned to professional tennis in 1998 and is arguably Pakistan’s top tennis player, tied the knot with Sana in 2020.

The couple is a favourite with fans for setting relationship goals as Aisam often takes to social media for sharing adorable pictures of himself and his wife.

On October 15 last year, Aisam announced the news of the birth of his baby boy. Taking to Instagram, he posted: “A life-changing, overwhelming and historic time at home comes to an end ALHAMDULLIAH. starting from the birth of our first child Zohaan-ul-haq qureshi and ending with signing my first MOU with the sports board punjab for helping junior tennis…”


