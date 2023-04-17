Kelly Ripa shares shocking revelation about being blocked on social media

Kelly Ripa has recently revealed that her children blocked her on social media.



The “Live! With Kelly and Mark” co-host said she’s “pretty sure the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos have both of their famous parents blocked on social media”.

“When you have a news feed and it says ‘Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,’ I’m certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names,” said Ripa in an interview with E! News.

Ripa continued, “Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can.”

The former soap star described the move as a form of “self-preservation” for her children.

“They’re in a whole ‘nother subculture,” she remarked.

Ripa mentioned, “They’re like, ‘What do you mean? What are you guys doing?’ They have no idea.”

Talking about children, Consuelos told outlet, “Each kid, through different periods of time in their lives, go through a stage like, ‘Don’t talk about us or I’d rather not be a subject.’”

“We respect that,” he added.