time Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 will deliver 'traditional' ‘Game of Thrones’ story

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

HBO renewed the much-anticipated House of the Dragon for the second season and fans are excited to know what the next chapter will focus on more.

Meanwhile, the House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has revealed that the second season will follow the more "traditional" storytelling sensibilities of Game of Thrones.

Condal spoke to Deadline about the show’s conventional approach to a new narrative. "I’m excited to pick up where we left off," he said.

"Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale -- [House of the Dragon co-creator] George [R.R. Martin] has, too -- of [it] being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy.”

He further added, “This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

As per the reports that indicate House of the Dragon won't be back until mid-2024, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the second season's story unfold.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Max. 

