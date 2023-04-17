Meghan Markle to pay ‘in buckets’: ‘Its pretty damn obvious’

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s snub to King Charles reportedly poses a great and obvious risk.



These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She believes, “Their decision for Meghan not to go could have serious repercussions, not least when it comes to their Sussex titles.”

“Because here’s the crux of the matter: In making the choice to not go and to not show her support for her father-in-law, to not be there for the one of the biggest moments for the monarchy in the better part of a century, she is making her position in regards to the institution pretty damn obvious.”

According to Express, “So too Meghan seems to be taking an abundantly crystal clear stance on what sort of relationship she wants to have with her husband’s family, i.e., pretty much none.”