 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s agency denies dating rumours surrounding Rosé

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

The statement comes after the response they gave earlier in the day
The statement comes after the response they gave earlier in the day

K-pop group Blackpink’s company YG Entertainment has just come out with a statement denying the dating rumours surrounding group member Rosé. The rumours linked the singer with Korean actor Kang Dong Won.

“This is YG Entertainment.

Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued.

We reveal that the dating rumours reported today regarding Rosé are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated.”

The statement comes after the response they gave earlier in the day which did not comment on the truth behind the rumours. Their previous response stated: “It’s difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life.”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Jennie changes misogynistic lyrics in their song ‘Typa Girl’

Blackpink’s Jennie changes misogynistic lyrics in their song ‘Typa Girl’
K-pop group Le Sserafim give sneak peek at their upcoming album

K-pop group Le Sserafim give sneak peek at their upcoming album
K-pop soloist Dawn reveals he almost went on a dating reality show

K-pop soloist Dawn reveals he almost went on a dating reality show
K-pop group G-Idle achieves 200 million views with their song ‘Nxde’

K-pop group G-Idle achieves 200 million views with their song ‘Nxde’
Meghan Markle to pay ‘in buckets’: ‘Its pretty damn obvious’ video

Meghan Markle to pay ‘in buckets’: ‘Its pretty damn obvious’
‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 will deliver 'traditional' ‘Game of Thrones’ story

‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 will deliver 'traditional' ‘Game of Thrones’ story
Blackpink’s agency releases statements on dating rumours surrounding Rosé

Blackpink’s agency releases statements on dating rumours surrounding Rosé
Guy Ritchie is reportedly sued for alleged breach of contract over The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie is reportedly sued for alleged breach of contract over The Gentlemen
Priscilla Presley supported Lisa Marie Presley’s ex husband Michael Lockwood after their split?

Priscilla Presley supported Lisa Marie Presley’s ex husband Michael Lockwood after their split?
Taylor Swift ties with Ariana Grande for the most albums with over 5 billion streams

Taylor Swift ties with Ariana Grande for the most albums with over 5 billion streams
Taylor Swift climbs to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift climbs to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with ‘Midnights’
‘The Last of Us’ will not end with season 2, Craig Mazin confirms

‘The Last of Us’ will not end with season 2, Craig Mazin confirms