Blackpink’s agency denies dating rumours surrounding Rosé

K-pop group Blackpink’s company YG Entertainment has just come out with a statement denying the dating rumours surrounding group member Rosé. The rumours linked the singer with Korean actor Kang Dong Won.

“This is YG Entertainment.

Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued.

We reveal that the dating rumours reported today regarding Rosé are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated.”

The statement comes after the response they gave earlier in the day which did not comment on the truth behind the rumours. Their previous response stated: “It’s difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life.”