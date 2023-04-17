Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never be tolerated again’

File Footage

Experts fear King Charles will never again tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics ever again.



These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She believes real estate moves that are being made “would suggest that the King has no intention of tip-toeing around feelings or worrying about upsetting the family’s troublesome dukes in the quest to make the royal family seem both an efficient outfit and to not tolerate the shenanigans of the spares.”

“And that could bode very badly for the Sussexes if they continue to suffer from bouts of anti-Palace Tourette's syndrome.”