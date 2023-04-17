 
Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

King Charles has to make decisions he’ll ‘loathe’

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

King Charles is reportedly slated to make a choice he’ll grow to loath, in regards to Prince Harry.

These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started the converastion off by noting, “we are here to talk about Charles and how he could approach the troublesome, headache-inducing, ‘is it too early for a whiskey?’ Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Might we see him follow a similar path to King Carl Gustaf, Queen Magrethe, and King Harald and decide that some spare title pruning is required?”

“When Charles is crowned next month, he will be promising to protect the crown and the monarchy and that could require him to make tough calls that as a father he might be loath to make.”

