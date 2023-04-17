 
time Monday Apr 17 2023
K-pop group Aespa reveals teasers for their new album

Monday Apr 17, 2023

The group also recently came out with a new OST track for the film 'Tetris'

K-pop band Aespa has revealed the teasers for their new comeback named My World. This will be their third mini album and will come out on May 8th.

The group also recently came out with a new OST track for the film Tetris which follows the real-life legal battle over the rights of the popular game. The song is named Hold Me Tight and is sung entirely in English.

The soundtrack for the film also includes DJ Aaron Hibell’s Benevolence, a remaster of Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money) by Pet Shop Boys, as well as the Japanese version of Holding Out For A Hero by ReN.

Hold Me Tight is Aespa’s first music release since the release of their mini-album Girls which was came out in July 2022. They also previously teamed up with their label mates Red Velvet for the festive song Beautiful Christmas which was a part of their agency’s holiday album.

