entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Florida food bank on Eras tour

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Taylor Swift has earned praises as she made generous donation, providing 125,000 meals for food bank users in Tampa Bay, Florida on Eras Tour.

The Anti-Hero singer completed her three night-set at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and food bank Feeding Tampa Bay has hailed Swift a "hero" for helping them feed food-insecure people.

The Feeding Tampa Bay, a non-profit organization, tweeted, "Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025!”

The post continued, “And supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025! Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!”

Swift returned to the stage on Thursday after it was reported that she and Joe Alwyn had broken up, after six years of dating.

As per the reports, Swift and Joe allegedly split due to “differences in their personalities”.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” a source told People, claiming that “ultimately” the two “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

