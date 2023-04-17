When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once revealed she was removed from at least five movies where she was set to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

During an interview with Simi Garewal, the Dhoom star got candid, “Yes, at the time, it was written that we would be working on a couple of films together, and then suddenly, they weren’t happening, with no explanations whatsoever,” Aishwarya told Simi, and said that she was not the one who had turned those offers down: “No, it wasn’t my decision.” Admitting that she felt hurt by the sudden move, the actor added, “You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it…You become more aware of what you have heard about, so, what became obvious was that it could happen to me too, with all your apparent box office success, and secure position in the industry.”

On whether the actor ever tried to check on the producers for a reason of dropping her, Mrs. Bachchan responded, “It’s not in my nature to. If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other.”