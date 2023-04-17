 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once revealed she was removed from at least five movies where she was set to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

During an interview with Simi Garewal, the Dhoom star got candid, “Yes, at the time, it was written that we would be working on a couple of films together, and then suddenly, they weren’t happening, with no explanations whatsoever,” Aishwarya told Simi, and said that she was not the one who had turned those offers down: “No, it wasn’t my decision.” Admitting that she felt hurt by the sudden move, the actor added, “You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it…You become more aware of what you have heard about, so, what became obvious was that it could happen to me too, with all your apparent box office success, and secure position in the industry.”

On whether the actor ever tried to check on the producers for a reason of dropping her, Mrs. Bachchan responded, “It’s not in my nature to. If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other.”

More From Showbiz:

Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'

Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'
Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth
Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire

Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire
Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'

Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'
Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy

Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy
Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'

Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'
Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'

Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'
R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India

R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India
Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two

Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two
Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve

Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve "Lungi Dance" Song, Reveals Honey Singh.
Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on

Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on "RRR"