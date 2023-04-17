 
Showbiz
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen getting his groove on to the popular Punjabi beats of the song "O Balle Balle" from his movie "Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan" (KBKJ). A video of the actor dancing to the lively tune has gone viral on social media, leaving fans in awe of his dancing skills.

The video, which was shared on the official Instagram account of Salman Khan, shows the actor donning a casual white t-shirt and blue jeans as he energetically dances to the upbeat Punjabi beats. With his signature style, Salman steals the show with his effortless dance moves, leaving the audience cheering and clapping.

The song "O Balle Balle" from KBKJ has been a chartbuster since its release and has garnered millions of views on various streaming platforms. The peppy track has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev.

Fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting for the release of KBKJ, which is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, and others in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan is known for his love for Punjabi music and has given some of the biggest hits with Punjabi influences. With his electrifying dance moves on "O Balle Balle", the actor has once again proved that he is the king of entertainment.

