 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Raghav Juyal denies rumors of a relationship with Shehnaaz Gill
Raghav Juyal denies rumors of a relationship with Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav, the talented young actor who has been making waves in the entertainment industry, has denied rumors of dating his co-star Shehnaaz. The rumors began circulating after the two were seen spending a lot of time together on the sets of their latest project.

In a recent interview, Raghav said that he has no time for link-ups as he is fully focused on his work. He also stated that he shares a good rapport with Shehnaaz, but they are just good friends and nothing more.

Raghav's denial comes amidst growing speculation that he and Shehnaaz are in a romantic relationship. However, the actor has made it clear that he is not interested in being part of any such rumors.

The actor is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming project, which is expected to hit the screens soon. Raghav is also rumored to have signed a few other big projects in the coming months.

More From Showbiz:

Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets

Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets
Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats

Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films
Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'

Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'
Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth
Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire

Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire
Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'

Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'
Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy

Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy
Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'

Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'
Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'

Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'
R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India

R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India
Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two

Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two