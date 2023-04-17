Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work

Raghav Juyal denies rumors of a relationship with Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav, the talented young actor who has been making waves in the entertainment industry, has denied rumors of dating his co-star Shehnaaz. The rumors began circulating after the two were seen spending a lot of time together on the sets of their latest project.

In a recent interview, Raghav said that he has no time for link-ups as he is fully focused on his work. He also stated that he shares a good rapport with Shehnaaz, but they are just good friends and nothing more.

Raghav's denial comes amidst growing speculation that he and Shehnaaz are in a romantic relationship. However, the actor has made it clear that he is not interested in being part of any such rumors.

The actor is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming project, which is expected to hit the screens soon. Raghav is also rumored to have signed a few other big projects in the coming months.