Tom Cruise-led ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel will likely never happen

Tom Cruise starring Edge of Tomorrow received rave reviews from critics with many praising the 2014 action-packed sci-fi film.

However, no sequel of the thriller action flick has ever made it to the boards and the reason behind it has left fans shocked.

Film series’ screenwriter, Christopher McQuarrie, has addressed the fate of the fabled Edge of Tomorrow 2 – later known as Live. Die. Repeat.

McQuarrie, who has collaborated with Cruise on several hit projects, was asked about the sequel by a fan on Twitter, “my wife had never seen Edge of Tomorrow, so we watched it together on Monday. Now she gets why I love it so much. Are there more stories you want to tell in that universe, or is the time loop broken once and for all?”

The Mission Impossible director candidly replied, “There was an idea for another one. Not quite a sequel or prequel. An equal? Alas, for various reasons it never came together.”

Emily Blunt, who played Sergeant Rita Vrataski and Cruise’s love interest in the 2014 film, previously told Howard Stern that the sequel may have been “too expensive” to make

She was asked if she would consider returning to her character, she replied: “We wanted to!”

“Honestly, I think the movie’s too expensive,” Blunt confessed. “I just don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

“I would love it,” she went on. “[Director] Doug Liman would love it, Tom would love it – we’d all love to do it. But until we figure out what’s going on with the industry… we need to figure out what is the next road map for the kinds of films people want to make.”

At the moment, Cruise is busy filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is scheduled for 2024 release.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is due to hit cinemas on July 14.