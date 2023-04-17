Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harbor a ‘revolting attitude’

Prince Harry has just been labeled ‘revoltingly rude’ for the attitude he carries towards King Charles.



Royal commentator Angela Levin made these shocking admissions.

They all occurred during her chat with TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer.

She started everything off by addressing the “revoltingly rude” attitude Prince Harry seems to harbor for his father King Charles.

Ms Angela even went as far as to say, “Well, it is an outcome. I wouldn't say it was the right outcome. I think everybody is sick and tired of hearing Harry absolutely being revoltingly rude about his father.”

“And his brother, and anyone else he could. So it's not great news but it is news that perhaps King Charles will be more pleased about.”

“I think at least it is something. I mean, the fact that it's Archie's birthday... I have never known a four-year-old who knows exactly what date his birthday is on.”

The host also chimed in, later into the conversation, and admitted, “We understand there were some negotiations about where they would sit in the Abbey.”

“Whether they would have a ceremonial role at all, whether Archie would have some sort of role in the ceremony.”

“Would they be able to appear on the balcony? There are some claims it was Kate, the Princess of Wales, who basically said 'Not a chance, they are not on the balcony'.”