Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets

Shehnaaz Gill denies Salman Khan' s 'girls must be covered' rule

Shehnaaz Gill, the popular TV personality and actress, has recently denied rumors of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan imposing a dress code for women on the sets of their upcoming film 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan'. The rumors had been circulating on social media, alleging that Salman had asked the female actors to dress modestly and cover up.

However, Shehnaaz put an end to the rumors in a recent interview, saying that there was no such rule on the sets of the film. She clarified that Salman had never asked the female actors to dress in a certain way and that they were free to choose their outfits.

Shehnaaz further added, "Salman sir is a gentleman and respects women. He has never imposed any such rules on us, and we are free to express ourselves as we wish. We are grateful for his guidance and support on the sets, and he has always been a great mentor to us."

The actress went on to urge fans and the media to not spread baseless rumors and respect Salman's reputation and work ethics.

'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, and others in pivotal roles and is slated to release on Eid-ul-Fitr.