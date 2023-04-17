Camilla won't retaliate to Prince Harry's attacks

Queen Consort Camilla and Prince Harry's relationship seems beyond repair after the Duke's serious allegations against her stepmother.

There are speculations about Camilla and Harry's interaction at the Coronation as some believe that King Charles' wife, who's set to be crowned alongside his husband on May 6, would offer an olive branch to the Duke and won't retaliate to his attacks.

While, few think that she won't forgive Meghan's hubby as he unnecessarily targeted her in his memoir "Spare".

Camilla's close friend has also claimed she was 'hurt' by Prince Harry's blistering attack in tell-all book in which the Queen Consort a 'villain' who was 'dangerous'.



'It was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth – it was much more of an eye-roll response,' claimed Lady Lansdowne.

Harry will see his stepmother for the first time at the coronation since the Queen's funeral, in which time he released his damning book and saw his and Meghan's Netflix series air.



Harry seemingly alleged Camilla of playing a wedge between his father Charles and him. The Duke, according to some, won't bow and kiss the hand of his stepmother at the Coronation. But, if he does so Camilla will also forgive him and respond to his gesture lovingly.