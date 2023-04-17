Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles, Camilla, William is still 'very tense'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family is still 'tense' even though the Sussexes have revealed their plans about King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.

The Duke of Sussex has confirmed to attend the King's Coronation on May 6, but his relationship with his royal relatives is still thought to be 'very tense'.

A source has claimed there is "a lack of trust" amongst the royals following the release of Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare".



"The family will be cordial because the King wants his son at his Coronation but there will be no meaningful conversation as there's still a lack of trust given the revelations in his book and the Sussexes Netflix documentary," they told Entertainment Tonight.



There were several royals who "expressed surprised" that Meghan had decided to stay at home in California. The Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the Coronation and will instead stay with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, another insider told the publication.