 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles, Camilla, William is still 'very tense'

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Prince Harrys relationship with King Charles, Camilla, William is still very tense

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family is still 'tense' even though the Sussexes have revealed their plans about King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.

The Duke of Sussex has confirmed to attend the King's Coronation on May 6, but his relationship with his royal relatives is still thought to be 'very tense'.

A source has claimed there is "a lack of trust" amongst the royals following the release of Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare".

"The family will be cordial because the King wants his son at his Coronation but there will be no meaningful conversation as there's still a lack of trust given the revelations in his book and the Sussexes Netflix documentary," they told Entertainment Tonight.

There were several royals who "expressed surprised" that Meghan had decided to stay at home in California. The Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the Coronation and will instead stay with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, another insider told the publication.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle 'captivated' King Charles with her 'intelligence' in first meeting

Meghan Markle 'captivated' King Charles with her 'intelligence' in first meeting
King Charles won't disgrace his son Prince Harry at Coronation

King Charles won't disgrace his son Prince Harry at Coronation
Camilla won't retaliate to Prince Harry's attacks

Camilla won't retaliate to Prince Harry's attacks
Prince William's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury may take Kate Middleton's smile away at coronation

Prince William's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury may take Kate Middleton's smile away at coronation
Prince Harry to get Royal ‘cold shoulder’ at King Charles’ coronation video

Prince Harry to get Royal ‘cold shoulder’ at King Charles’ coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harbor a ‘revolting attitude’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harbor a ‘revolting attitude’
King Charles’ ‘informal Coronation rehearsal’ throws plans ‘in chaos’ video

King Charles’ ‘informal Coronation rehearsal’ throws plans ‘in chaos’
Camilla ‘hurting all over’ due to Prince Harry’s attack video

Camilla ‘hurting all over’ due to Prince Harry’s attack
King Charles a ‘giant ATM’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles a ‘giant ATM’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle exposing raw emotions towards King Charles

Meghan Markle exposing raw emotions towards King Charles
King Charles has to make decisions he’ll ‘loathe’ video

King Charles has to make decisions he’ll ‘loathe’
Prince Harry ‘boggles the mind’ with his ‘cognitive dissonance’

Prince Harry ‘boggles the mind’ with his ‘cognitive dissonance’