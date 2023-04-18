 
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon 'doing better' without ex husband Jim Toth?

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Reese Witherspoon doing better without ex husband Jim Toth?
Reese Witherspoon 'doing better' without ex husband Jim Toth?

Reese Witherspoon is gradually moving on in life after her uneasy split with ex husband Jim Toth.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE the actress and producer, 47 is focusing more on her kids and work, although the decision to part ways with Toth, 52, was "not an easy one" for her.

"The divorce decision was not an easy one for her. It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it," the source said. 

"Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work."

Witherspoon and Toth share 10-year-old son Tennessee James, while the Legally Blonde star also has two kids, daughter Ava Elizabeth, 23, and son Deacon Reese, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

"She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on," the source continued "There is no drama with Jim. They co-parent and this is the focus."

The CAA agent and Witherspoon made an announcement about their divorce in a joint statement on March 24, just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share..." they began in their divorce announcement. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. 

"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out on Thursday for the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me

It marked her first public appearance since news of the split.

