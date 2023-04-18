Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘still haven’t bonded’ despite family outing

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 49th birthday in Miami surrounded by her family including daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

On Monday, April 17th, 2023, the fashion designer shared a flew of snaps on her Instagram Stories from her celebration, in which husband David, 47, and their children, minus middle son Romeo, 20, enjoyed a lovely birthday dinner.

Although, when the former Spice Girl shared her birthday post on IG, the Transformers actress was notably missing from the carousel, leading many to believe that the 28-year-old was probably not even in attendance.

However, once the IG Stories started pouring in, it seemed that Nicola was present at the swanky dinner celebrations. “I love you,” Victoria wrote alongside a photo in which Nicola beamed alongside Harper, 11, and Brooklyn, 24

The Last Airbender actress then shared the story on her IG Stories, having a loving exchange on the gram.

Despite posing for family pictures, body language expert Judi James noted that the family snap fails to show “signs of bonding” between Victoria and Nicola – as the latter appears outcast in the snap.

James told MailOnline, that despite the “peace summit” the family has still not bonded. The body expert noted that Brooklyn and Nicola are seen “flanking” David and Victoria rather the other way around. “You’d expect the parents to be doing the flanking, to signal Brooklyn and Nicola are loved as a couple in the heart of the family unit.”

“Victoria has left one straight arm handing between herself and Nicola, which creates the effect of a barrier. Nicola seems to have her right arm placed behind Victoria’s back but there is no reciprocal response from her mother-in-law,” she shared.

Moreover, Victoria is “celebrating having Brooklyn back in the fold and has slightly forgotten Nicola” and there is a similar “echo” from Brooklyn.

Whereas, Nicola’s wide smile suggests “she’s happy to send out signals of family unity and her mirroring rituals imply a desire to look like one of the family.”