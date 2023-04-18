 
Royals
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’

Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Despite Prince Harry’s decision to attend the Coronation of King Charles, he is seemingly no closer to making amends with his family.

As per royal sources who told the Daily Express, there is “no appetite” for reconciliation at the historic ceremony especially after he came out with his explosive memoir, Spare, in January of this year.

Royal Reporter, Bronte Coy reviewed which royal was targeted the most in his memoir as he made a “cocktail of accusations” in her column for news.com.au.

Coy described Harry’s targets included, “Prince William’s physical violence, King Charles’ penchant for leaking stories and telling lies, and Kate Middleton’s icy, rude attitude, it’s hard to pick which royal was hit the worst by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public onslaught.” However, she surmised that the “villain” of the tale turned out to be Queen Consort Camilla.

Coy pointed out that the irony of the rift between Harry and Camilla is that it highlights a key trait that the father and son share with one another.

“Ironically, when it comes to Harry’s war on Camilla and public pleas to Charles, it was a fierce personality trait that he shares with his dad that’s ultimately seen his crusade fall flat: the deep protectiveness both men feel toward their partners.”

The expert claimed that Charles was looking to “turn the other cheek” when Harry accused him of “lying his way through their tense Sandringham Summit” during the Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

Although, when the Spare hit the shelves, “Harry and Meghan were swiftly given their eviction notice by the King.”

“No royal was spared (sorry), but Camilla was firmly in the firing line,” wrote Coy. “Among the most brutal of Harry’s attacks on his stepmother was the claim that she had planted stories in the press to make herself look better after marrying Charles in 2005.”

