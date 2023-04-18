 
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
'Yellowstone' set to end with season 5? Details inside

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Paramount Network's blockbuster series Yellowstone is coming to an end with the fifth season, it has been reported.

According to the latest reports, the American neo-Western drama series will not be renewed for the new season amid the disputes between Kevin Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan.

Sources confirmed to The Post that Yellowstone — the show that “reinvigorated” Costner’s career is set to end after the second half of Season 5.

Costner, 68, played Montana patriarch John Dutton in the show. He also won a Golden Globe for his performance in the acclaimed series.

“It’s the same as with any show runner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction,” a well-placed production source told The Post.

Another Hollywood source, who has worked with Sheridan, has confirmed there is an element of ego at play, stating that, “Taylor is the star of his show. He’s the most important person on all of his shows.”

More than 12.1 million people watched the November 2022 premiere of the first half of Season 5, which ended in January.

Yellowstone fans are eagerly waiting for the second chapter to be released on Peacock. But production has not even been slated yet.

The production source, “We’re hoping it will be worked out. It’s too big a show for things not to be worked out.

“Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes, if everyone works together, but it looks like ‘Yellowstone’ will end after this season.”

