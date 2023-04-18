 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in a family portrait as King Charles included the California-based couple photo in the official Buckingham Palace souvenir.

According to details, the monarch has extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by including their photo in the official Buckingham Palace souvenir programme to accompany the Coronation.

The family photo, taken in the gardens at Clarence House, also include King Charles himself, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to Daily Mail, the rare, relaxed private family portrait was taken to mark King Charles 70th birthday in 2018.

The 84-page official souvenir, which costs £20, went on sale on Monday ahead of King Charles coronation on Saturday May 6, 2023.

The photo of Meghan is included despite the fact the Duchess of Sussex is to stay at home in California on what will be her son Archie’s birthday, however, Prince Harry will be part of the historic event.

