Showbiz
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Ileana D'Cruz's 'first pregnancy' news takes internet by a storm

Ileana D'Cruz remains tight-lipped about her relationship status

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who has been away from the industry for a while now, takes away all the limelight with her latest Instagram post where she announced her first pregnancy.

By sharing two black and white pictures, she made her first preganacy public. The first picture she posted is of an onesie that had 'And so the adventure begins' written on it. Meanwhile, the other photo featured her wearing a 'Mama' pendant in her neck.

The Mein Tera Hero actess wrote: "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

The pregnancy news has left the internet divided. Where some are showering congratulatory messages for the actress, others are concerned who the father is.

Earlier, D'Cruz was reportedly dating Andrew Kneebonw, an Australian photographer but things did not work out well between the two, therefore they parted ways in 2019.

Later, rumours had it that Ileana D'Cruz is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo also went on a Maldives trip with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina. As per Indiatoday, Ileana has been tight-lipped about her relationship status.

