Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch

Queen Elizabeth II seemingly couldn’t hold back her unfiltered response once she saw Kate Middleton’s wedding gown exhibited in the Buckingham Palace in 2011.

In a resurfaced clip on TikTok, the late monarch is seen walking standing alongside Kate as she observes the scene in front of her.

After the wedding day itself, the dress was put on display at Buckingham Palace as part of a special royal wedding exhibition for members of the public to see.

The Queen is heard commenting “Horrid, isn’t it?” to the display of her floating wedding dress and tiara.

In response, Kate could be heard saying, “Without my face there?” To which the late monarch said, “Horrible… dreadful,” albeit in a light-hearted way.

Elizabeth II is then introduced to the curator of the display, Caroline de Guitaut, deputy surveyor of The Queen’s Works of Art for the Royal Collection Trust.

Kate married Prince William in a national celebration on April 29th, 2011 at Westminster Abbey, and the couple now shares three children together.

During the ceremony, Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen gown, created its creative director, Sarah Burton. It was a classic gown of ivory satin with lace overlay featuring long sleeves and a heart shaped neckline.

Royal expert Christine Ross told Newsweek that the exchange was a classic example of Elizabeth’s good humour.

“The queen famously had a very good sense of humour, but it was undeniably a dry sense of humour,” she said. “The lighting and headless mannequin gave this display a macabre feeling, which the queen pointed out straight away. Kate and the queen joked about the nature of the display.”