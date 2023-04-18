Saif Ali Khan all set to collaborate with 'RRR' star JR NTR in 'NTR30'

Saif Ali Khan is going to play an antagonist in 'NTR 30': reports

Saif Ali Khan has officially joined Jr NTR for his upcoming film with Koratala Siva; the film is tentatively named as NTR 30.

The makers of the film dropped a few glimpses of the actor from the sets. Saif, in the pictures, can be seen bonding with NTR and Koratala. According to the reports, Saif will be playing an antagonist in the film.

If the reports are correct, then NTR 30 will mark as the second film in which he will be playing a villain. He is also going to star as a baddie in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush.

NTR 30 is going to be an action drama focusing on the life of an estranged fishing community who are saved from the mafia by an extremely powerful man living in the same community.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been taken on board to play lead alongside the RRR actor. This film is going to mark as Janhvi's debut in the South Indian cinema.

Jr NTR began shooting for his highly-anticipated project on March 23 in Hyderabad. Kenny Bates, widely known for designing action sequences for famous Hollywood films like; Mission Impossible and Transformers, has also joined team NTR 30 as stunt director, reports Pinkvilla.