Tuesday Apr 18 2023
'Rings of Power' star on season 2: 'Absolutely mindblowing'

Sophia Nomvete of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, who played Princess Disa, ensures that series fans remain on edge.

Speaking at the Deadline Contenders TV panel, the 32-year-old said the shooting for season two is "going beautifully".

"I cannot tell you how excited I am. Because there's just more of everything. Season 1 was this glorious introduction," she added.

The actor also said, "We want to know, the world, the culture, how are we bringing this amazing story and this infrastructure to life. And that's what we see, the peaceful phase, the introductory phase."

Teasing the story ahead of the season one, Nomvete revealed, "How does every single world navigate his time, his reign and his force? And it is absolutely mind-blowing."

"I hope I'm allowed to say that but it’s so desperately exciting. Disa is currently being described as a kind of joyful Lady M at the moment, which is amazing and really exciting to play. There is a lot to play for. There is a lot coming and I cannot wait to see it," she added.

