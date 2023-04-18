 
Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Web Desk

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz passes away

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Pakistani American actress and model Saeeda Imtiaz. — Instagram/@saeedaimtiaz
Pakistani-American actor and model Saeeda Imtiaz passed away on Tuesday morning, according to an announcement made on her Instagram account. 

As per the account, Saeeda was found dead in her room. However, no further details about the model's death were given. 

— Instagram/@saeedaimtiaz
The actress was born on May 24 in the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) and raised in New York, USA. She received her bachelors degree in psychology from Stony Brook University. 

Her acting debut was in the movie Kaptaan which is based on former prime minister Imran Khan. She portrayed Jemima Goldsmith in the film. 

She also signed two other movies named Qulfee with Shahroz Sabzwari and Thori Setting Thora Pyar with Malik Aqeel which are yet to be released.

