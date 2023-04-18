 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

William, Kate to tolerate Harry at coronation as they still love him despite his betrayal

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

File Footage 

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are expected to “tolerate” Prince Harry despite the “bad blood and betrayal” at King Charles’ coronation.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that the Prince and Princess of Wales still love the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s absence could make it easier for them to meet Harry.

"I do not anticipate warm interactions between Harry and William," the To Di For Daily podcast host told the publication.

"We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."

"William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions," she explained. "The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book.”

“And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private."

"Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them," the expert added.

"The same could not be said for Meghan. I think William and Catherine would have had a much harder time navigating Meghan’s presence."

Predicting whether or not the sons of Prince Diana would ever reconcile, Schofield said that the family may welcome Harry back into the fold in case his marriage with Meghan ends.

"It is my understanding that the brothers are currently not on speaking terms and Prince William is adamant that it stays that way to protect himself and his family," said Schofield.

"I don't think we will ever see Prince William fully embrace his brother again. Harry's actions have been very hurtful... and while I would never be so bold or cruel to predict the breakdown of a marriage... I would state that the only way I could see Harry being welcomed back into the fold is solo."


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner moves to tears after Drew Barrymore birthday surprises

Jennifer Garner moves to tears after Drew Barrymore birthday surprises
Jack Nicholson fans pan 'dishevelled' remark

Jack Nicholson fans pan 'dishevelled' remark
'Ridiculous' Meghan, Harry blasted for wanting it 'both ways' by US TV host

'Ridiculous' Meghan, Harry blasted for wanting it 'both ways' by US TV host
Mel Gibson, 50 Cent cast in crime thriller 'Boneyard', based on true events

Mel Gibson, 50 Cent cast in crime thriller 'Boneyard', based on true events
Kylie Jenner recalls stealing mum Kris' car as a teenager

Kylie Jenner recalls stealing mum Kris' car as a teenager
'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' becomes ABC News' most-watched Hulu debut ever

'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' becomes ABC News' most-watched Hulu debut ever
'Barry' star Bill Hader reunites with old flame Ali Wong

'Barry' star Bill Hader reunites with old flame Ali Wong
Hugh Jackman is 'becoming ‘Wolverine’ again' for ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman is 'becoming ‘Wolverine’ again' for ‘Deadpool 3’
J-Hope follows in footsteps of Jin as BTS member starts mandatory military service

J-Hope follows in footsteps of Jin as BTS member starts mandatory military service
'Rings of Power' star on season 2: 'Absolutely mindblowing'

'Rings of Power' star on season 2: 'Absolutely mindblowing'
Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon join the cast of Ethan Coen's 'Drive-Away Dolls'

Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon join the cast of Ethan Coen's 'Drive-Away Dolls'
Simon Cowell addresses David Walliams’ departure from Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell addresses David Walliams’ departure from Britain’s Got Talent