 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has expressed hope to celebrate son Archie’s birthday together with wife Meghan Markle and their daughter Lilibet despite attending King Charles coronation on the same date in UK.

The Duke of Sussex will be attending King Charles coronation while his wife Meghan Markle will remain in California with their kids.

According to a report by Express UK, Prince Harry is unlikely to stick around after the ceremony, and may return straight home without attending lunch with the rest of the Royal Family as the coronation clashes with Archie’s fourth birthday.

Commenting on Harry’s visit, royal commentator Emily Andrews believes: "It's a very brief, fleeting visit. He's literally going to come to Westminster Abbey, going to walk to his seat, sit there and look dutiful, hopefully not glowering at everybody else.

"And then he's going to go back to LA because, with the time difference, he hopes to apparently make it back in time for Archie's birthday."

According to the publication, Prince Harry will return to his Montecito home in the early evening of May 6 and still celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan Markle owing to the eight-hour time difference.

The insider told Page Six, per Express UK, "Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday.”

More From Royals:

Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations video

King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations
King Charles’ choice of ‘Coronation Quiche’ criticised due to egg shortage in UK

King Charles’ choice of ‘Coronation Quiche’ criticised due to egg shortage in UK
Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch video

Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how
King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why video

King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why
Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’ video

Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’
Will Prince William speak to Harry at coronation?

Will Prince William speak to Harry at coronation?
King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed video

King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed
Meghan Markle 'captivated' King Charles with her 'intelligence' in first meeting

Meghan Markle 'captivated' King Charles with her 'intelligence' in first meeting
King Charles won't disgrace his son Prince Harry at Coronation

King Charles won't disgrace his son Prince Harry at Coronation
Prince Harry avoiding ‘confrontation’ by cutting off UK friends? video

Prince Harry avoiding ‘confrontation’ by cutting off UK friends?