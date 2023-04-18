Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has expressed hope to celebrate son Archie’s birthday together with wife Meghan Markle and their daughter Lilibet despite attending King Charles coronation on the same date in UK.



The Duke of Sussex will be attending King Charles coronation while his wife Meghan Markle will remain in California with their kids.

According to a report by Express UK, Prince Harry is unlikely to stick around after the ceremony, and may return straight home without attending lunch with the rest of the Royal Family as the coronation clashes with Archie’s fourth birthday.

Commenting on Harry’s visit, royal commentator Emily Andrews believes: "It's a very brief, fleeting visit. He's literally going to come to Westminster Abbey, going to walk to his seat, sit there and look dutiful, hopefully not glowering at everybody else.

"And then he's going to go back to LA because, with the time difference, he hopes to apparently make it back in time for Archie's birthday."

According to the publication, Prince Harry will return to his Montecito home in the early evening of May 6 and still celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan Markle owing to the eight-hour time difference.

The insider told Page Six, per Express UK, "Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday.”