Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Victoria Beckham celebrates birthday in Miami, drops exciting new glimpses

Victoria Beckham rung in her 49th birthday on Monday (April 17) and she’s been celebrating her big day with all the lavish fun on the beaches of Miami.

The posh designer jetted off to the Magic City with her husband David Beckham and pals, where she tried paddle boarding.

Victoria shared fun glimpses with her fans on Instagram as well. In one of the videos, David was heard saying, “this is not going to end well' as the Spice Girl alum attempted to balance on a board.

“Birthday girl here she goes, yep!” cheered David as his wife danced on the board before toppling over into the water.

Victoria and David were joined on the trip by daughter Harper Seven, 11, and close pals Dave and Isabela Grutman.

In a clip, Victoria was seen giving a thumbs up and patting David on the head as he carried her on his shoulders. She captioned the post, “He's got me. Love u @davidbeckham”

Victoria also shared a loved-up snap with her husband and wrote, “In the middle of nowhere with my favourite person @davidbeckham”

The fashion designer also enjoyed some expensive wine, writing, “Happy birthday meeeeee!!”

