 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Henry Winkler shares his thoughts on career longevity in the industry

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Henry Winkler shares his thoughts on career longevity in the industry
Henry Winkler shares his thoughts on career longevity in the industry

Henry Winkler has recently reflected on his decades long career in Hollywood.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Primetime Emmy Award winner revealed that he has no plan of retirement from acting.

“I have no license for that,” said the 77-year-old.

The actor continued, “I just have that feeling. I will stop when I have to stop.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Bill Hader-led dark comedy series has secured Winkler three Emmy nominations, including this year’s awards.

Winkler believed that the “show ranks just as high for him as his previous career-altering roles”.

“This has got to be right up there. I mean, oh my goodness. This was a gift from the heavens. Truly,” remarked the actor.

While discussing about his career, Winkler shared that it’s the “challenge of understanding a character” that keeps the joy in acting for him over these years.

“It's the puzzle,” stated the actor.

Winkler added, “Taking all these pieces and making a human being. Every scene, every year, it is the puzzle.”

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham celebrates birthday in Miami, drops exciting new glimpses

Victoria Beckham celebrates birthday in Miami, drops exciting new glimpses
Doja Cat unveils tracklist for new album

Doja Cat unveils tracklist for new album
Gerard Pique mom considered Shakira ‘an intruder,’ had issues with their 10-year age gap video

Gerard Pique mom considered Shakira ‘an intruder,’ had issues with their 10-year age gap
Jennifer Garner moves to tears after Drew Barrymore birthday surprises

Jennifer Garner moves to tears after Drew Barrymore birthday surprises
Quentin Tarantino: 'Ready to quit' making movies

Quentin Tarantino: 'Ready to quit' making movies
William, Kate to tolerate Harry at coronation as they still love him despite his betrayal video

William, Kate to tolerate Harry at coronation as they still love him despite his betrayal

Jack Nicholson fans pan 'dishevelled' remark

Jack Nicholson fans pan 'dishevelled' remark
'Ridiculous' Meghan, Harry blasted for wanting it 'both ways' by US TV host

'Ridiculous' Meghan, Harry blasted for wanting it 'both ways' by US TV host
Mel Gibson, 50 Cent cast in crime thriller 'Boneyard', based on true events

Mel Gibson, 50 Cent cast in crime thriller 'Boneyard', based on true events
Kylie Jenner recalls stealing mum Kris' car as a teenager

Kylie Jenner recalls stealing mum Kris' car as a teenager
'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' becomes ABC News' most-watched Hulu debut ever

'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' becomes ABC News' most-watched Hulu debut ever
'Barry' star Bill Hader reunites with old flame Ali Wong

'Barry' star Bill Hader reunites with old flame Ali Wong