Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Parineeti Chopra has become a part of the latest buzz on social media for dating politician Raghav Chadha.

Rumors had it that the duo is dating each other and will soon tie the knot. Moreover, their engagement rumours were also circulating on social media for a while. But, neither Parineeti nor Raghav confirmed any such reports.

On Monday night, paparazzi spotted the Ishaqzaade actress leaving from manager Poonam Damania's office wearing a white crop top alongwith an oversized stripped shirt. She wore a baggy denim jeans with a pair of white sneakers. She had a very soft make up on.

According to Pinkvilla, the actress looked ravishing as ever but what caught everyone's attention was the silver band in her ring finger. While leaving the office, she smiled and posed for the media and flaunted her ring as she entered into her car.

Picture credits: Pinkvilla
Picture credits: Pinkvilla


Picture credits: Pinkvilla
Picture credits: Pinkvilla


Picture credits: Pinkvilla
Picture credits: Pinkvilla

In March, Times of India shared a report which they obtained from one of the close freinds of Chopra. The friend claimed that the duo's engagement ceremoy will take place anytime soon. “The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in film Code Name: Tiranga.

