BTS’ Jungkook donates one billion won to children’s hospital

Jungkook made some changes to his overseas schedule to accommodate the enlistment of his bandmate

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook has donated around one billion won, approximately $758,990, to a children’s hospital.

The Seoul National University Children’s Hospital revealed on April 18th that he had made the donation previously on April 14th to support young patients and their families. The donation will cover the treatment costs for the children who come from low-income families as well as help the comprehensive care centre enterprise.

Along with treating young children, the hospital also runs a comprehensive care centre which helps the families of their young patients.

Jungkook gave a brief comment on the donation, adding: “With the hopes of being at least a small help to children who are suffering, I will root for children to smile in good health.”

In other news, Jungkook has recently made some changes to his overseas schedule to accommodate the official military enlistment of his bandmate J-Hope.