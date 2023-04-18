Henry Winkler reflects on career longevity in Hollywood

Henry Winkler shares his thoughts on his decades long career in Hollywood.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Primetime Emmy Award winner revealed that he has no plan of retirement from acting.

“I have no license for that,” said the 77-year-old.

The actor continued, “I just have that feeling. I will stop when I have to stop.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Bill Hader-led dark comedy series has secured Winkler three Emmy nominations, including this year’s awards.

Winkler believed that the “show ranks just as high for him as his previous career-altering roles”.

“This has got to be right up there. I mean, oh my goodness. This was a gift from the heavens. Truly,” remarked the actor.

While discussing about his career, Winkler shared that it’s the “challenge of understanding a character” that keeps the joy in acting for him over these years.

“It's the puzzle,” stated the actor.

Winkler added, “Taking all these pieces and making a human being. Every scene, every year, it is the puzzle.”