time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Henry Winkler reflects on career longevity in Hollywood

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Henry Winkler shares his thoughts on his decades long career in Hollywood.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Primetime Emmy Award winner revealed that he has no plan of retirement from acting.

“I have no license for that,” said the 77-year-old.

The actor continued, “I just have that feeling. I will stop when I have to stop.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Bill Hader-led dark comedy series has secured Winkler three Emmy nominations, including this year’s awards.

Winkler believed that the “show ranks just as high for him as his previous career-altering roles”.

“This has got to be right up there. I mean, oh my goodness. This was a gift from the heavens. Truly,” remarked the actor.

While discussing about his career, Winkler shared that it’s the “challenge of understanding a character” that keeps the joy in acting for him over these years.

“It's the puzzle,” stated the actor.

Winkler added, “Taking all these pieces and making a human being. Every scene, every year, it is the puzzle.”

