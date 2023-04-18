 
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Girls Generations’ Taeyeon reveals the type of senior idol she’d like to be

The singer is one of the cover stars for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar
K-pop girl group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon discusses the type of senior artist she would like to be. The singer is one of the cover stars for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

When discussing how she’d like to appear to junior artists, she explained: “I don’t think age matters too much. We’re colleagues. Since we’re people who do the same kind of work, there’s no need for seniors to be particularly difficult to approach and as long as there’s respect for one another, I think that’s enough.”

She further added: “Of course there could be a difference in the inner skills accumulated in one field, but I’m just someone with a bit more experience. To my juniors, I want to be a colleague who’s like a friend.”

