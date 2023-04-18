Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see Royal family as 'some kind of giant ATM'

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of only seeing King Charles and the rest of the Royal family as some "kind of giant ATM."

Speaking to Sky News Australia, columnist Louise Roberts claimed that the Duke of Sussex accepted the invitation to his father's coronation so he and his wife could maintain their "currency and lifestyle."

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and have since made shocking claims about the royal family in interviews, including their bombshell tell-all conversation with Oprah Winfrey, his memoir Spare and their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Roberts believe the father-of-two is not going to the coronation as it’s his father’s “big day” but just so he could have something to talk about in interviews against the royal family.

They’ve [the Sussexes] done Netflix, they’ve done Spare, they’ve done Oprah – and really they do see the Royal Family as some kind of giant ATM,” Roberts said.

“So, in order to maintain their currency and maintain their lifestyle, Harry, of course, has to go to the coronation – of course you’d think he’d want to be there for his father, it’s the biggest day of his father’s life.

“But really what it also provides is the next chapter for the Sussex narrative.”

