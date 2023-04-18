 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Nausheen Yusuf

WATCH: Wild animal causes chaos after breaking into Parliament House

By
Nausheen Yusuf

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A wild animal — an Indian civet cat — managed to break into the Parliament House and damage several office items on Tuesday.

The animal broke into the office of Additional Secretary Senate Hafeezullah Sheikh. Parliament staff said the animal broke into offices yesterday as well.

Videos of the animal's adventures were shared on social media, with the Indian civet cat seen entering the office through broken glass. It then roamed around the space amid visuals of destruction — a fallen television, upturned monitors, papers strewn about, dislodged plants, and a damaged ceiling.

Officials from Islamabad's Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) could be seen chasing the animal, which put up a spirited fight. The officials only managed to subdue it after dousing it in water.

IWMB Chair Rina Khan Satti said the animal likely ventured into the office to take refuge from the rain. "It is a wild animal but harmless," she tweeted.

Satti shared that IWMB officials released the animal in its habitat.

She shared that the civet cat is native to South Asia and is listed as "least concern" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List because of its widespread distribution.

The animal was commonly found living in green areas near and in towns and cities, she added. 

More From Pakistan:

Nadra launches 'Nadir', joining global league of biometric identification technology providers

Nadra launches 'Nadir', joining global league of biometric identification technology providers
'Disagreement' among ruling allies over negotiations with PTI

'Disagreement' among ruling allies over negotiations with PTI
Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition opens

Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition opens
Islamabad court grants PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur bail in audio case

Islamabad court grants PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur bail in audio case
Supreme Court moved for dismissal of Arif Alvi from president’s office

Supreme Court moved for dismissal of Arif Alvi from president’s office
Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood to head religious affairs ministry

Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood to head religious affairs ministry
LHC orders authorities not to 'harass' Imran Khan

LHC orders authorities not to 'harass' Imran Khan
Imran Khan's bailable arrest warrant issued in female judge threatening case

Imran Khan's bailable arrest warrant issued in female judge threatening case
ECP informs SC about non-provision of funds for Punjab polls

ECP informs SC about non-provision of funds for Punjab polls
Two killed as landslide near Torkham border buries over 20 trucks

Two killed as landslide near Torkham border buries over 20 trucks
Ruling coalition to mull over Jamat-e-Islami’s talks offer today

Ruling coalition to mull over Jamat-e-Islami’s talks offer today
Chinese national accused of blasphemy sent to jail

Chinese national accused of blasphemy sent to jail