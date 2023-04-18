Saudi FM meets Syrian president on first trip to Damascus since war

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud disembarks from a plane upon his arrival in Damascus, Syria on April 18, 2023. — Reuters

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a landmark meeting in Damascus bringing an end to over a decade-long halt in diplomatic ties between the two countries, state media reported on Tuesday.

This is the first visit to the Syrian capital by a Saudi official ever since the civil war broke out in the country in 2011.

This resumption of relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia marks a new era in relations between Iran-backed Damascus and Riyadh.

"Sound relations between Syria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia should be the norm," state news agency SANA quoted Assad as saying during the meeting.

"Such ties not only benefit the two countries but also the Arab world and the region," he said according to the report, commending an "outward-looking and realistic" Saudi approach.

Assad was politically isolated in the region since the conflict began, but a flurry of diplomatic activity has been underway in the past weeks as a decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran, a close ally of Damascus, to resume ties shifted regional relations.

Assad and Prince Faisal discussed steps to "achieve a comprehensive political settlement that... contributes to Syria´s return to the Arab fold," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomat told Assad it was important to "create the appropriate conditions for the return of refugees and the displaced" and for aid to reach all Syrian regions, according to the statement.

The meeting comes less than a week after Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, also on the first such visit since the conflict began.

Last week, diplomats from nine Arab countries met in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss ending Syria´s long spell in the diplomatic wilderness and its possible return to the 22-member Arab League after Damascus was suspended in 2011.

The diplomats stressed the "importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis" in Syria, according to a statement by the Saudi foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Assad's government in 2012 and Riyadh had long openly championed Assad's ouster, backing Syrian rebels in earlier stages of the war.

— Additional input from AFP