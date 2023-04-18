 
Suki Waterhouse confesses she and Daisy Jones cast would ‘love’ season two

Suki Waterhouse has recently shared that she and the Daisy Jones & The Six cast wanted “a season two”, but revealed that the decision is “not in their hands”.

“It would be so nice to do a season two,” said Waterhouse during an exclusive interview with E! News’ The Rundown at the Revolve Festival in Coachella.

The singer stated, “I would love that. We just have to figure out the story.”

Waterhouse pointed out that it’s for the writer, Taylor Jenkins Reid of Daisy Jones & The Six, to decide what the storyline for season two would look like.

However, the actress mentioned that the cast already has some pitches of their own.

“We have a lot of silly ideas. I guess it could be a reunion tour,” commented the musician.

Waterhouse also disclosed that she’s currently busy filming a new untitled project with her Daisy Jones co-star Sam Claflin, but felt something missing without the rest of the group.

“It makes me feel sad. We're like, ‘where is everyone else?’” she noted.

While discussing about possible reunion for a real tour, Waterhouse added, “We are all actively talking about it, and I heard just in my own camp that people really want us to go on tour, like in a very serious way.”

