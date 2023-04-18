King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation

King Charles III's latest move suggests as he has honoured his youngest son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle by including their photo in a souvenier Coronation programme.

The 74-year-old monarch is desperately trying to build bridges with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to a royal expert.

In a souvenier Coronation programme, there is a family photo featuring Meghan and Harry with other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier said the photograph is an attempt to show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still loved members of the family.

"Using the picture including Harry and Meghan is yet another olive branch from the King and an attempt to show they are still loved members of the family," said Dampier.

He added: "We know of course that relations were already starting to strain but it's a happy picture which conveys harmony and unity. Most of all it reminds us of what might have been and how it's so sad the way things have unfolded."

The snap, taken in the private gardens at Clarence House, shows Charles with Prince George on his knee while Camilla cuddles Princess Charlotte. Kate is seen holding Louis while William stands next to his brother Harry who has his arm around Meghan.

Biographer Tom Bower said the choice of image is an attempt to "conceal the truth" about how Megxit has torn them apart.

Another commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed the decision is simply to avoid being accused of leaving the couple out, because Archie and Lilibet's parents are "deeply conscious of what they perceive to be slights".