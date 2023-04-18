 
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
King Charles warned Prince William and Harry 'can be hot and cold' with him

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

King Charles warned Prince William and Harry can be hot and cold with him

Royal biographer have claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry's behaviour was an 'absolute nightmare' in build-up to pivotal royal moment.

In the biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said that Harry and William "can be hot and cold with their father".

They wrote: "The boys can be hot and cold with their father' disclosed a source, who gave the example of planning the photo session for Charles' 70th birthday, which they called 'an absolute nightmare'.

"'Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available', the source said."

However, King Charles III has extended another olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite the fact that Meghan has chosen not to attend the coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch has selected a photo of the Duchess as part of the official Buckingham Palace souvenir programme to accompany the landmark ceremony.

The move has been seen as an olive branch to the California-based couple despite the fact the Duchess of Sussex has chosen not to attend the landmark event.

The family portrait was taken at the gardens at Clarence House by royal photographer Chris Jackson to mark Charles's 70th birthday in 2018. According to a royal source, Harry and William made the planning of the photo session very difficult.

