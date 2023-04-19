 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised for not living up to their potential

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised for not living up to their potential

Some royal fans have criticized Prince William and Kate Middleton for not living up to their potential.

They think the couple's team is responsible for their disappearance from the scene.

One user said, "t’s absolutely ridiculous that the future King and Queen haven’t been seen for a month."

Another said, "If anything the people saying they have to work more are the ones actually on William and Kate’s team because we’re the ones actually rooting for them to live up to their potential."

The comments were made by the supporters of the Prince and Princess of Wales after it was reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for their next royal outing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took time off from royal engagements to spend the Easter holiday school break with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

More From Royals:

King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation

King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation
Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation
King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations video

King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations
King Charles’ choice of ‘Coronation Quiche’ criticised due to egg shortage in UK

King Charles’ choice of ‘Coronation Quiche’ criticised due to egg shortage in UK
Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch video

Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how
King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why video

King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why
Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’ video

Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’
Will Prince William speak to Harry at coronation?

Will Prince William speak to Harry at coronation?
King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed video

King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed
Meghan Markle 'captivated' King Charles with her 'intelligence' in first meeting

Meghan Markle 'captivated' King Charles with her 'intelligence' in first meeting