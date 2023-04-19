 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Over half of British do not want to pay for King Charles' coronation: poll

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Over half of British do not want to pay for King Charles coronation: poll

More than half of British people do not want the upcoming coronation of King Charles III to be funded by taxpayers, a new poll conducted and published on Tuesday found.

The YouGov poll found 51 percent of respondents believe the May 6 ceremony to crown Charles and Camilla should not be paid for by the government.

Nearly a third, 32 percent, said it should, while around 18 percent did not know.

It comes with the UK in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis and wide-ranging strikes by employees across the public and private sectors, as decades-high inflation eats away at earnings.

The situation is seen as factoring into the muted enthusiasm seen so far for the long weekend of celebrations.

The government is yet to disclose how much it will all cost, with a Westminster Abbey ceremony on Saturday May 6 and Windsor Castle concert on Sunday May 7 among the set-piece events.

Alongside a huge security operation throughout, it is predicted to run into the tens of millions of pounds.

The country will also get an extra bank holiday on Monday May 8, which has an additional economic cost.

The 1953 coronation of Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, cost £912,000 in 1953 -- £20.5 million in today's money.

Meanwhile his grandfather George VI was crowned at a cost of £454,000 in 1937, which is worth £24.8 million in 2023.

- 'Scrimping and scraping' -

The poll of 4,246 adults found younger people -- who have often been hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis -- least in favour of footing the bill for the landmark occasion.

Around 62 percent of those aged 18 to 24 were opposed to the coronation being government-funded, while 15 percent were in favour.

However, among over-65s, 43 percent supported taxpayers funding it, while 44 percent were against.

Government minister Oliver Dowden has previously insisted colleagues and the monarch were "mindful of ensuring that there is value for the taxpayer" and there will not be "lavishness or excess".

"It is a marvellous moment in our history and people would not want a dour scrimping and scraping," Dowden told a parliamentary committee earlier this year.

But Graham Smith, chief executive of campaign group Republic, has called the coronation an "expensive pantomime" and a "slap in the face for millions of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis".

The total cost and breakdown of funding will likely not be available until after the May 6 event, as occurs with other royal occasions such as jubilees...AFP

More From Royals:

Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised for not living up to their potential

Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised for not living up to their potential

King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation

King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation
Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation
King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations video

King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations
King Charles’ choice of ‘Coronation Quiche’ criticised due to egg shortage in UK

King Charles’ choice of ‘Coronation Quiche’ criticised due to egg shortage in UK
Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch video

Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how
King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why video

King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why
Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’ video

Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’
Will Prince William speak to Harry at coronation?

Will Prince William speak to Harry at coronation?
King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed video

King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed