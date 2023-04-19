 
Joshua Jackson thinks extramarital affairs 'can be forgiven'

Joshua Jackson thinks extramarital affairs 'can be forgiven'

Joshua Jackson shared thoughts on infidelity and extramarital affairs, despite being married for more than three years.

In an interview with Sunday Times, the actor who got married to Jodie Turner-Smith in late 2019 said, "I think an affair can be forgiven."

He explained, "We’re all grownups. No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done."

Adding further about the reason behind the affair, the Dawson’s Creek star explained that "aren’t about the partner" or "purely about the sex," but more about the violation that runs "deeper" than many understand.

Jackson, 44, worked in two projects based on infidelity, Showtime’s The Affair and the TV adaptation of Fatal Attraction, which is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on April 30.

Before getting married to Turner, 36, Jackson dated actress Diane Kruger for ten years and the pair split in 2016, amid rumors that the actor did not want to get married or have kid.

The Canadian actor, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with wife Turner-Smith, told the publication that his change of heart over settling down came "partially [because of] age."

"I’m old enough to be able to do this," he said, adding that the change of mind was also "about finding somebody in the right moment of life."

"If [Turner-Smith and I] had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair," he explained. "But all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married."

