Sarah Ferguson ‘delighted’ to be ‘VIP attendee’ at King Charles Coronation concert

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Sarah Ferguson reportedly “delighted” after she was given key role at King Charles’ coronation concert post getting snubbed from the main ceremony.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew would be able to join her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, and other members of the Royal family at the concert on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

A source told The Sun that Fergie “never would have expected” to be invited to Charles’ and Queen Camilla’s big day, but was "delighted to join the wider family for the Coronation Concert.”

"She cherishes those more relaxed times with the family and, contrary to some reports, is fully accepting of the situation.

“She did, of course, join the family for the Sandringham Christmas celebrations, so it’s clear there is no ill will in either direction. Quite the contrary,” the insider added.

Previously, while discussing what she would be doing during the historic event, Fergie told ITVs Loose Women, “I will be having a little tea room and putting out the bunting.”

“I love to watch it on the telly because the commentators are always good,” she added.

As per The Independent, Fergie “has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her.”

"The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the Royal Family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there."


