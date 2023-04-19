Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently spending their vacations in Scotland

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is one of the those couples who keep on updating fans about their personal life actively on social media; the duo is currently spending vacations in Scotland and treating fans with adorable pictures.

Malaika shared a few pictures with boyfriend Arjun where the two can be seen posing for selfies among the beautiful mountains and lake in Scotland. The duo wore winter clothes and complimented each other quite well.

"All warm n cozy. that’s how I feel around you …@arjunkapoor", wrote Arora.

As soon as the pictures came out, not only fans but celebrities also came rushing towards the comment section to shower love and blessings on the couple.



Saba Pataudi wrote: "That's the way it's MEANT TO BE." Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan wrote: "Love u both tog!" On the other hand, one of the fans commented: "My favourite love birds."

According to Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora recently opened up about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor during an interview with Brides Today. She stated: "I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready."