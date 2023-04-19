 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Palace insider reveals why Prince William is ‘difficult’ to work with

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Palace insider reveals why Prince William is ‘difficult’ to work with
Palace insider reveals why Prince William is ‘difficult’ to work with

Prince William reportedly is difficult to work with due to his “short-temper.”

In his new biography, Our King: Charles III: The Man And The Monarch Revealed, journalist and author Robert Jobson spoke to a senior royal household figure about what the Prince of Wales is like behind the scenes, per News AU.

The Palace insider revealed that Prince William “can be difficult.”

“He is a driven person and that can make him impatient,” the source continued about the 40-year-old royal. “That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles.”

The insider then went on to compare William to his father, King Charles, who they claimed has more patience.

“The Boss [Charles] has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten.”

According to Jobson, the monarch was even left “shocked” at times by both William and Prince Harry’s tempers.

“He knew that they were both strong-willed, stubborn even; conflict would be very difficult to manage and could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself,” he wrote. “Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards him, has shocked Charles.”

Prince Harry detailed a shocking encounter with his brother in his explosive memoir, Spare. He alleged that William had physically attacked him in a moment of rage, leaving him with an injury.

He claimed a “piping hot” William turned up at his home to discuss the struggles he and Meghan were having with the British press. But the argument seemingly escalated William knocked him to the ground.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ the legacy of Princess Diana video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ the legacy of Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson ‘delighted’ to be ‘VIP attendee’ at King Charles Coronation concert video

Sarah Ferguson ‘delighted’ to be ‘VIP attendee’ at King Charles Coronation concert

Prince Harry set to face ‘nightmare’ at Coronation without Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry set to face ‘nightmare’ at Coronation without Meghan Markle
Camilla’s Coronation tiara will honour late Queen Elizabeth II video

Camilla’s Coronation tiara will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry's speech at Berlin event suggests he is still in UK?

Prince Harry's speech at Berlin event suggests he is still in UK?

Royal family picked photo of super happy Meghan for a reason

Royal family picked photo of super happy Meghan for a reason

King Charles' coronation to be disrupted by protests

King Charles' coronation to be disrupted by protests

Over half of British do not want to pay for King Charles' coronation: poll

Over half of British do not want to pay for King Charles' coronation: poll
Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised for not living up to their potential

Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised for not living up to their potential

King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation

King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation
Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation