Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Priyanka Chopra expresses her desire to go back to business school: Here’s why

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently revealed she wants to study movie-making in the future.

“I want to either go to business school to understand the nitty gritty of how my industry works and the other industries work,” said the Quantico star in an exclusive interview with E! News.

The Baywatch actress continued, “The business of entertainment really interested me, or film-making. Those are my two choices.”

PeeCee confessed that she “always wanted to go back to school”.

“I don't know if I'll ever do that but it's been a passion of mine. My career started when I was 17,18 so I never got to have the academic heights that I wanted,” stated the 40-year-old.

Priyanka mentioned, “I don't know when I would do it but I've written, I'm producing and I'm in business so I do various things.”

“But going back to school is always something I've wanted to do,” remarked the Sky is Pink actress.

While talking about her new Prime Video thriller Citadel, PeeCee pointed out, “This was a very demanding show, physically, spiritually and emotionally.”

“We shot it in 2021 and it's five years in the making. Here the show is, we trained for over a year and a half for this show,” disclosed the actress.

As far as what she learned about herself during filming this show, the Bajirao Mastani star added, “It required a lot of discipline and that was tough so I learned I can do anything I put my mind too.”

Meanwhile, the first two episodes of Citadel will premiere on April 28 on Prime Video.

