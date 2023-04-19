 
King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’

File Footage

King Charles has finally launched his official bid to prove there’s no bad blood among the royals, and to get on Harry and Meghan’s good side.

These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator Phil Dampier.

He believes showcasing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his souvenir Coronation program proves he’s “desperately trying to heal the royal rift with Harry and Meghan.”

He even went as far as to say, “Using the picture including Harry and Meghan is yet another olive branch from the King and an attempt to show they are still loved members of the family.”

“We know of course that relations were already starting to strain but it's a happy picture which conveys harmony and unity.”

But “Most of all it reminds us of what might have been and how it's so sad the way things have unfolded.”

